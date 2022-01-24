Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of IAC opened at $127.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

