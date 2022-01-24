Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $276.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.