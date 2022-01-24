NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €34.76 ($39.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.37. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

