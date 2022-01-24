NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €34.76 ($39.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.37. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

