Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.63. Novavax has a one year low of $84.55 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Novavax by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

