NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE NS opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 369,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 316,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

