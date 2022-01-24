nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

