O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 35 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $382.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

