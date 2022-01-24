O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

