O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $2.01 Million Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Joint worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 73.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $736.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.16. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

