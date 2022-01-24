O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.57 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

