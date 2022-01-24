O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.00 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average of $162.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

