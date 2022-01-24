O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

