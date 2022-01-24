O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 224.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCML opened at $19.87 on Monday. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $212.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

