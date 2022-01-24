O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

