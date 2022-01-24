Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 569,903 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $44,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.