Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Acquires 44,400 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc acquired 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $102,303.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc acquired 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $40,842.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,425. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

