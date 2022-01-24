Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCN. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,234.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OCN opened at $37.74 on Monday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

