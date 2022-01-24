Oddz Reaches Market Cap of $6.88 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $919,299.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

