OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of OGE Energy worth $35,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

