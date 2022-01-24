Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:OLN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Olin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Olin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Olin by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

