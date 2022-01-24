ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,720 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth about $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth about $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

