ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

OGS stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

