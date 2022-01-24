OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Down 36.7% This Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $23.15 million and $3.88 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

