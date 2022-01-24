Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,927 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Liberty Global worth $50,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 48,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.