Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.63 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

NYSE IT traded down $6.92 on Monday, reaching $271.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

