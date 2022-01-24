Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $38.05 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $95.27. 217,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,189,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

