Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 116.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,668 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 151,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.19. 8,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.