Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 217,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,027,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $28.20 on Monday, hitting $300.07. 5,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average of $450.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.36.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

