Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 34,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 68,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.02. 35,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,445. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.