Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 46,672 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

