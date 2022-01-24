Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $101.32. 225,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,401. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.