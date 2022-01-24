Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 686 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,721 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

