Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.44. 17,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,879. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

