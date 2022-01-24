Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.12. The stock had a trading volume of 341,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

