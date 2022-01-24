OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) is EAM Global Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx comprises about 1.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $718.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

