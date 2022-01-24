OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,238,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,030. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. Analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

