Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 214.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 27,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 297,574 shares of company stock worth $1,871,520 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

