Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.72. 3,197,097 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41.

