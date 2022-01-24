Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. 426,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,634,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

