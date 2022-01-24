Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $718,000 Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,236. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

