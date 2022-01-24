Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

