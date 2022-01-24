Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $193.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $195.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $794.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $788.40 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $842.40 million, with estimates ranging from $818.50 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.60. 610,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,835. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

