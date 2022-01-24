Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,990 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $815.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

