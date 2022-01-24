Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 56.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $554,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.57 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.39. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.