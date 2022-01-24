Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

