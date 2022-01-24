Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 15,027.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

