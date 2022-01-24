Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,869 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 154,691 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 259,388 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,692,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 982,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $792.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.