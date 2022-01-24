Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in American International Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 265,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 501.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $62.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

