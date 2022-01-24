Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,174. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $173.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

