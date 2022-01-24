Parachute Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $717,027.45 and $159,515.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

